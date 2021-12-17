Weekly Radio Addresses focused on workforce development

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss regional workforce development projects. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted his nearly $60 million investment in 12 new regional workforce development projects.

“At the end of the day, we need to find new, creative solutions to keep our talented workers here in Wisconsin, bring new workers to our state, and connect our workers with jobs that are available in our communities,” he said.

Evers added across the state “these investments will help folks get back to work and ensure our families, communities, and economy continue to recover together.”

— In the week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen, of Fond du Lac, criticized Evers’ workforce development efforts.

Feyen said Evers ended a talent recruitment effort started under the Walker administration and vetoed a bill to provide tax credits for those completing apprenticeship programs.

“Aimlessly spending millions of dollars and expanding already failing government programs, as Evers has proposed, is not an effective strategy to fixing workforce problems,” he said. “Wisconsin needs real reforms to get people off the sidelines and into the workforce.”

He added the government should focus “on ways to make it easier to find work and attract more workers to Wisconsin. Our economy depends on it.”

