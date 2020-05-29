Weekly Radio Addresses focused on wearing masks, issues with unemployment claims

In this week’s Weekly Radio Addresses, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers talks about the importance of wearing masks and Senate President Roger Roth highlights issues with unemployment claims filed with the state.

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address encourages Wisconsinites to wear masks when going out to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Evers said wearing masks protects health care workers, like his daughter, and allows them to continue doing their part in treating the sick.

“Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement,” Evers said. “It shouldn’t be controversial, and it’s not hard to do.”

— In the GOP address, Senate President Roger Roth slammed the Evers administration’s backlog of nearly 700,000 outstanding unemployment claims.

“Governor Evers has offered his empathy, but he has not demonstrated leadership,” the Appleton Republican said. “In the last few weeks, my office has been flooded with desperate calls from residents who cannot afford basic needs like food and medication because they have not received the checks they are owed for being out of work through no fault of their own.”

Roth called on Evers to make getting people assistance and back to work a “top priority,” and he urged Wisconsinites in need to contact their local legislators to help them through the unemployment process.

