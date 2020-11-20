Weekly Radio Addresses focused on response to pandemic

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Speaker Robin Vos in this week’s GOP radio address outlined Assembly Republicans’ COVID-19 relief ideas and stressed the importance of bipartisan solutions.

The Rochester Republican called for addressing surging COVID cases through building a “robust” testing program, doubling the number of contact tracers in the state and reforming the Unemployment Insurance program, among other things.

“In the meantime, I join the chorus of others in asking you to continue to follow CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/111920-Vos.pdf

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers stressed the need for additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts and a new public health emergency order extension into January 2021.

Since Evers issued his latest public health emergency two months ago, the seven-day case average has more than tripled. To prevent a gap in mitigation efforts, he said he will declare a new state of emergency and reissue his face mask requirement in public spaces.

“Call it what you want–flattening the curve, stopping the spread, staying safer at home… I’m going to call it what it is–saving lives,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/gov-evers-delivers-democratic-radio-address-providing-update-on-statewide-public-health-emergency/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/