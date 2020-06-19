Weekly Radio Addresses focused on recorded phone call, Juneteenth

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from the Wisconsin Capitol are focused on controversy over a recorded phone call between Gov. Evers and legislative leaders and celebration of Juneteenth. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Rep. Romaine Quinn in this week’s GOP radio address calls for Gov. Tony Evers to take responsibility for a secret recording his office made of a May meeting with legislative leaders.

“We are in a time that requires leaders to find ways to build trust and work together,” the Barron Republican said. “It’s time for Governor Evers to show accountability by taking responsibility for this situation. Wisconsin citizens expect more from their governor.”

Quinn said the guv’s failure to act violated that trust. He added the decision to record the call could be a felony crime.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/6.17.20-GOP-Weekly-Radio-Address-Rep.-Quinn.pdf

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wished Wisconsinites a happy Juneteenth Day and highlighted what commemorating the end of slavery in America means as “we find ourselves right in the middle of a movement.”

“A movement for black lives to address the racial injustice and inequity that has taken place over the last 400 years and that is ingrained in so many of our systems today,” he said.

Barnes reflected on the meaning of true freedom and the importance of holding “close those that we are still fighting for.”

“As the Juneteenth flag flies above the State Capitol for the very first time in our state’s history, we have to remember that our work will not be over until black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive,” Barnes said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-lt-gov-barnes-celebrating-juneteenth-day/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/