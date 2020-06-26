Weekly Radio Addresses focused on reaction to protests, climate change task force

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers discuss reaction to this week’s violent protests in Madison and Governor Evers’ Task Force on Climate Change. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Devin LeMahieu in this week’s GOP radio address denounced Tuesday night’s “alarming riots in downtown Madison.”

The Oostburg Republican said protestors tore down statues, vandalized buildings, and set fire to the Dane County Jail.

“Shockingly, my colleague State Senator Tim Carpenter was assaulted while taking a cellphone video of the lawlessness,” he said.

LeMahieu added that “peaceful protests are fundamental to our republic,” but he called on Gov. Tony Evers to put an end to the violence.

“The time for excuses is over. Law enforcement needs to be allowed to preserve public safety, and the rioters responsible for this violence and destruction must be held accountable.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Weekly-GOP-Radio-Address-Sen.-Devin-LeMahieu-2020.6.25.pdf

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes promoted the work of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, which earlier this week held its first listening session.

Barnes said over 200 people attended the session and raised concerns about groundwater pollutants, extreme weather, flooding, and reliance on fossil fuels.

He said those in attendance urged the panel to “invest in renewable energy and job training programs so Wisconsin has the green infrastructure it needs to be a thriving and healthy state.

“Most importantly, we heard citizens calling for environmental justice, and they asked that no one be left out of these important conversations and solutions,” Barnes said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-lt-gov-barnes-on-first-listening-session-for-governors-task-force-on-climate-change/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/