Weekly Radio Addresses focused on racial disparities, pandemic

This week's Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin's Capitol are about the Speaker's Task Force on Racial Disparities and combating the ongoing pandemic.

— Rep. Jim Steineke in this week’s GOP radio address applauded the bipartisan work he has overseen as chairman of the Speaker’s Taskforce on Racial Disparities.

The Kaukauna Republican said the task force has, in a politically divided climate, worked to find “meaningful common ground” on challenging topics including race relations, educational reforms and policing standards.

“If I’ve learned one thing in my time in Madison, it’s that the best answers come when everyone has a seat at the table,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/12.2.20-GOP-Weekly-Radio-Address-Rep.-Steineke.pdf

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsinites who attended holiday gatherings to get tested for COVID and isolate themselves until they receive results.

The guv also reminded listeners that a negative test does not guarantee you will remain COVID negative and not all who are positive display symptoms.

“Staying home, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask are not political statements–it’s a sign to the people you pass that you care about them and their health and safety,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-urging-wisconsinites-to-help-stop-the-spread/

