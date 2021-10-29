Weekly Radio Addresses focused on mental health, substance abuse, election investigation

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol talk about mental health and substance abuse treatment and investigations into the 2020 election. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address Gov. Tony Evers talked about state investments into a new program to expand access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“We’ve seen the consequences of this pandemic play out with so many people experiencing increased stress, anxiety, depression and challenges keeping up with their mental health,” he said. “Additionally, and unfortunately, we’ve also seen a concerning increase in substance misuse and opioid-related tragedies in our state.”

The state will be investing $47 million of ARPA funds to tackle these issues through a hub-and-spoke model of care. And $22 million of the investment will go toward Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block grants.

Read or listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-on-expanding-access-to-mental-and-behavioral-health-services-and-substance-use-treatment-in-wake-of-pandemic/

— In this week’s Republican radio address Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said investigations into the 2020 election are meant to restore integrity.

“The people of Wisconsin should expect that the officials administering our elections are competent, nonpartisan and trustworthy,” he said. “Our goal is to restore election integrity so voters know that their vote counts.”

According to Kapenga, the Legislative Audit Bureau’s audit of the 2020 election raised significant concerns about actions made by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Additionally, he announced an investigation into the city of Madison to obtain information requested by, but not given to, those auditors.

Read the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/10282021_GOP_Radio_Address.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/