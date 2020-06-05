Weekly Radio Addresses focused on death of George Floyd, dairy month

In this week’s Weekly Radio Addresses, Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes talks about the death of George Floyd and Republican Representative Bob Kulp talks about June Dairy Month.

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes addressed the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests against police violence and for racial equity.

“We have to reject the idea that this is not who we are, as a society and as a country,” Barnes said. “Unfortunately, this country was built by stolen labor on stolen land. It’s who we have always been. But together, we can all work to change that.”

He said lawmakers as a first step should take up AB 1012, which would establish new use of force standards for law enforcement. But he added “systemic problems require systemic solutions,” and that he and Gov. Tony Evers will work to make Wisconsin a more inclusive state.

— State Rep. Bob Kulp in this week’s GOP radio address touts the Wisconsin Dairy Innovation Hub and its importance for Wisconsin farmers.

The hub researches ways to expand the $43.3 billion industry in the state through research and growing markets.

“Thank you to Wisconsin’s dairy farmers, processors and retailers that help provide food for our people around the globe,” he said. “It shouldn’t come as a surprise that in America’s Dairyland 96 percent of the state’s dairy farms are family owned.”

