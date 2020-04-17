Weekly Radio Addresses focused on COVID-19 developments

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses remain focused on COVID-19 with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talking about the legislature’s response bill passed this week and Gov. Evers talking about the extension of his “Safer at Home” order. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s GOP address, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos touted the Legislature’s COVID-19 response bill, which was signed into law Wednesday.

The Rochester Republican said the bill is meant to help the out-of-work by waiving the state’s one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance. The bill also removes co-pays for coronavirus testing and now covers vaccinations in the SeniorCare prescription drug assistance program, among other things.

“While we don’t know exactly what lies ahead for Wisconsin, I’m really proud state lawmakers this week provided a level of certainty during these very uncertain times,” Vos said.

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address said he relied on input from “science and public health experts” when deciding to extend his stay-at-home order until May 26.

The guv told Wisconsinites his new order does come with more “flexibilities” due to a lowering infection curve, but he urged people to remain cautious.

“We have to remember that we’re all in this together, folks, and while we may not all be in the same boat, we are all weathering the same storm,” he said.

