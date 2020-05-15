Weekly Radio Addresses focused on court decision on ‘Safer at Home’, Peace Officer Memorial Day

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses are focused on the court decision striking down “Safer at Home” and Peace Officer Memorial Day. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsinites to continue following his “Safer at Home” order despite the state Supreme Court overruling it this week.

“Now just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean the science does,” Evers said. “I am disappointed in the court’s decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state.”

He added citizens shouldn’t let the overruling “undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-radio-address-may-14-2020

— Senate President Roger Roth highlighted Peace Officers Memorial Day and praised police officers for their efforts in this week’s GOP radio address.

The Appleton Republican said the memorial day was first established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, alongside a proclamation that the week the day falls in would be Police Week.

“Decades later, we continue to honor our fallen officers,” Roth said. “While this year’s Police Week events and memorial services may look a little different, we are still here for our officers and their families.”

Listen to the address:

http://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/19/roth/media/1199/radio-address.m4a

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/