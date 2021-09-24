Weekly Radio Addresses focused on children, schools

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss children and schools. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address Rep. Jon Plumer praises a bill that would allocate at least $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to public, private and charter schools for mental health programs.

“I’m sure it comes as no surprise to any of you that our children’s mental health has been severely affected as a result of the pandemic and actions taken in response to it. Getting our children back to school in person this year will help, but damage has already been done,” he says.

The Lodi Republican adds the bill would provide transparency in how the funds are spent.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-gop-radio-address-210923/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers congratulates Superintendent Jill Underly for her first State of Education Address.

“Dr. Underly and I are both former teachers, so we know firsthand that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state. And that’s also why we agree on that our kids come first, which means putting our kids before politics and divisiveness,” the former DPI chief says.

He also says he looks forward to working with Underly to meet students’ needs and support teachers.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-dem-radio-address-210923/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/