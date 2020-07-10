Weekly Radio Addresses focus on tourism, redistricting commission

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from the State Capitol focus on helping Wisconsin’s tourism industry and Gov. Evers’ redistricting commission. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. André Jacque in this week’s GOP radio address urged Wisconsinites to support a healthy return to tourism and hospitality.

“Every part of Wisconsin has unique and inviting experiences and attractions, with our beaches and lakes, great places to stay, and the best Friday fish fries,” Jacque said.

The De Pere Republican said the 22 billion dollar tourism industry, which employs 200,000, requires supportive policy and investment. Jacque added he and his colleagues are reaching out to Gov. Evers regarding the industry.

“As Wisconsinites, it’s essential for us to keep showing our hard-working small businesses that we trust them, we support them, we’re listening to them and we’ll work with them,” Jacque said, urging that tourism remain nonpartisan. “When it comes to fun- we’ve got it all! So enjoy your summer, travel Wisconsin, and support your hometown, too.”

— Sen. André Jacque

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers promoted The People’s Maps Commission, which he said serves as a transparent and nonpartisan option for redistricting the state.

“I promised the people of this state that I would fight for nonpartisan redistricting and fair, impartial maps that were drawn in the light of day,” Evers said. “By golly, we’re going to make good on that promise.”

The committee of Wisconsinites, representing each congressional district, will hold public hearings around the state — a nonpartisan process supported by 51 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

“I believe, and I know Wisconsinites do too, that the people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around,” Evers said. “It’s your commission.”

— In the Dem address

