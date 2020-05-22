Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Memorial Day, use of CARES Act funds

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Memorial Day in the COVID-19 era and Wisconsin’s use of CARES Act funds. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— State Rep. Mike Rohrkaste in this week’s GOP radio address said the Memorial Day weekend “will be like no other in our lifetime” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many activities are canceled and parts of the state remain in local stay-at-home orders, the Neenah Republican told Wisconsinites they could still honor veterans this weekend in their prayers or by flying an American flag.

“We can set an example for our children and grandchildren by celebrating this important holiday even during a pandemic,” he said. “We can and should honor the courage, sense of duty and the love of country shown by those who have laid down their lives for our freedom and for those men and women who continue to serve us every day.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/GOPRadio_Rohrkaste-200521.mp3

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes touted the Evers administration’s use of federal CARES Act money.

He said state leaders are making sure they use “every tool” to bring an equitable recovery for all Wisconsinites.

Barnes listed announcements this week that the state is putting $25 million in a rental assistance program, $50 million in direct payments to farmers and more than $1 billion in increased testing, contact tracing and protective gear purchases.

“Now this funding is just an initial investment, but these are a few of ways that we’re targeting the funds that we do have to those most affected by the pandemic,” Barnes said. “These are your federal tax dollars, so CARES funding should work for you, your business, your family and your communities.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/dem-radio-address-with-lt-gov-barnes/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/