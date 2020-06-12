Weekly Radio Addresses focus on Dairy Month, Pride Month

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers focus on Dairy Month and Pride Month. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Howard Marklein in this week’s GOP radio address urged Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers.

“Now, more than ever, we should buy local, support the farmers in our communities and eat a little bit more cheese,” the Spring Green Republican said.

Marklein also stressed the importance of continued investment in agriculture and touted the creation of the $8.8 million Dairy Innovation Hub.

“We want Wisconsin to be the worldwide dairy superpower!” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/sen-marklein-gop-radio-address/

— In the Dem address, Sen. Tim Carpenter celebrated Pride Month.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride Celebration.

Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, thanked Gov. Tony Evers for flying the rainbow flag over the Capitol and vetoing a bill that “undermined Wisconsin’s protections for sexual orientation, national origin and ancestry.”

“Although there is still work to do in Wisconsin as we move forward, such as ending the practice of conversion therapy in our state, I am extremely proud of the progress that our state and country have made during my lifetime,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/200611-Wisdems.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/