Weekly Radio Addresses encourage voting

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on the importance of voting. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Howard Marklein in this week’s GOP radio address encouraged Wisconsinites to update their voting records and make plans to cast a ballot.

“The November 3, 2020 election day is upon us and it is your civic duty to cast your ballot to elect our next president, vice president and legislators,” the Spring Green Republican said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday at 5 p.m. The deadline to return that ballot is Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. “But frankly – why wait?” Marklein said. “Get it in.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-marklein-on-voting/

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes provided three reminders to help citizens begin early in-person voting.

Barnes told listeners they could find information on voting hours and locations at myvote.wi.gov. He urged people to register at their current address and bring proof of residence when voting early in-person

“We are under two weeks out from Election Day, but you don’t have to wait to make your voice heard,” he said. “So get out and vote early, Wisconsin!”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-lt-gov-barnes-on-the-start-of-early-in-person-voting/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/