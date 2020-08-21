Weekly Radio Addresses encourage online voter registration, celebrate women’s suffrage

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol residents are encouraged to use the state’s online voter registration system and celebrate the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Devin LeMahieu in this week’s GOP radio address urged Wisconsinites to use the state’s online voter registration.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg touted the online process, which he said makes registration “easier than ever.”

“This fall is the first presidential election in Wisconsin’s history where citizens can register to vote online,” LeMahieu said. “Remember, get a head start: Visit myvote.wi.gov.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/200820-lemahieu.pdf

— In the Dem address, first lady Kathy Evers celebrated the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage.

She highlighted that in 1919, Wisconsin became the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment and grant women the right to vote.

“I encourage you to join me in celebrating the enactment of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 26 at noon by wearing white and ringing bells, just as suffragists did 100 years ago,” Evers said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/first-lady-evers-weekly-democratic-radio-address/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/