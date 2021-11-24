Weekly Radio Addresses encourage local shopping, grieving for Waukesha

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol ask Wisconsinites to consider shopping local this holiday season and also address the tragedy in Waukesha. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers wished Wisconsinites a happy Thanksgiving and urged shopping locally.

Evers said he is more thankful than ever to spend time with loved ones and celebrate safely.

“We are also incredibly grateful for the grit and resilience of our neighbors and our communities — especially our small businesses and Main Streets — who helped us get through these tough times,” he added.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-wishes-wisconsinites-a-happy-thanksgiving-encourages-shopping-local-this-holiday-season/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee, grieved for victims and others affected by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Six people are dead, including an 8-year-old boy who died of his injuries yesterday, and more than 60 were injured after a man plowed his SUV through the parade. The suspect was charged yesterday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and is likely to face additional charges.

Neylon said what happened at the 58-year-old annual parade was incomprehensible, adding the parade should have been “an opportunity for our community to celebrate together.”

“Now as a community, we grieve together for all those forever impacted by this tragedy,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone who witnessed the tragedy that happened Sunday night in downtown Waukesha.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-gop-radio-address-rep-neylon-on-waukesha-christmas-parade-tragedies/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/