Weekly Radio Addresses discuss election reform

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss the topic of election reform. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talked about why he vetoed Republicans’ election bills.

“These bills would’ve restricted how an absentee ballot can be returned and by whom, limited municipalities’ ability to organize community events to help voters return ballots and made burdensome changes to the use of indefinitely confined voter status,” he said. “That’s simply unacceptable.”

Evers also said he wants to make sure that the voting process is as easy as possible for eligible voters, and that he would continue to fight to protect the voting rights of Wisconsinites.

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-underscores-critical-need-to-protect-voting-rights-in-wisconsin/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, also talked about the election bills Evers vetoed.

“Some things are common sense, but as the old saying goes, ‘common sense is not so common’. Governor Evers has now vetoed every attempt at improving our election’s process,” said Stroebel. “It is now crystal clear to all Wisconsinites who wants to pursue common-sense election integrity measures and who does not.”

Stroebel said that voting in Wisconsin should be easy to do, but hard to cheat at. According to Stroebel, the bills would have helped make Wisconsin’s elections more uniform across the state and secure.

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/08122021_GOP_Radio_Address.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/