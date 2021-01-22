Weekly Radio Addresses discuss vaccines, unemployment insurance

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol address vaccine availability in Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance computer system. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers spoke on vaccine availability in Wisconsin and the new eligibility for adults 65 years and older to receive it.

He encouraged those who meet the age requirement to connect with their primary care provider, adding it will “help save lives in one of the populations we know is particularly vulnerable to severe effects of the virus.”

Evers also noted that the current availability of vaccines is limited by the federal government. This age group, which makes up roughly 700,000 Wisconsinites, may experience a wait as healthcare providers await supplies.

“Although it’s important to remember that this process is going to take time to get everyone vaccinated, we’re going to move as quickly as we can,” Evers said.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-radio-address

— In the GOP address, the co-chair of the Joint Committee on Finance, Rep. Mark Born, urged Gov. Evers to upgrade Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance computer system.

The Beaver Dam Republican said Evers has been aware of the system’s problems and knowingly left it in disrepair since he shut down the state in March.

As a result of Wisconsin’s unemployment rate sky-rocketing, the department tasked with processing these claims fell behind.

“Legislative Republicans offered ideas to help our friends and neighbors who were struggling to get their unemployment benefits and the governor called it a stunt,” Born said. “The fact of the matter is Governor Evers is the only one pulling a stunt.”

Born said the guv should use existing resources to solve the system’s issues instead of continuing to call the Legislature into a special session to address UI system upgrades.

Listen to the address:

http://legis.wisconsin.gov/eupdates/asm63/BornRadio_1.21.21.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/