Weekly Radio Addresses discuss unemployment bill, Public Schools Week

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused helping Wisconsin’s unemployed and Public Schools Week. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s GOP radio address, state Rep. Warren Petryk spoke on Republican efforts to help Wisconsin’s unemployed.

“Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of people throughout our state lost their job through no fault of their own and turned to unemployment insurance for assistance,” Petryk said. “Unfortunately under this governor’s mismanagement, many Wisconsinites continue to wait for their benefits, some with no end in sight.”

The Eau Claire Republican holds that last April, the Legislature gave Evers the power and funds necessary to address the unemployment backlog, to no avail. Now, through a bipartisan bill passed this week, Wisconsin’s aging unemployment system will finally be overhauled, according to Petryk.

“I hope that this time the people of our state no longer have to wait to get the relief that they so much deserve,” he said.

Listen to the address:

http://legis.wisconsin.gov/eupdates/asm63/Petryk_Radio.2.24.21.mp3

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers celebrated Public Schools Week and discussed his plan to invest in public education.

Evers first thanked educators, citing the difficulties of learning and teaching online.

“Our educators have gone above and beyond to make sure our kids get the best education possible,” he said. “Because they believe, as do I, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state.”

Evers spoke on his 2021-2023 budget proposal, which would restore two-thirds funding for schools, invest $709 million in special education reimbursement, fully fund sparsity aid for rural schools and put over $50 million into student mental health resources.

“Every kid in our state should have access to high-quality, public education from early childhood to our university and technical college systems,” Evers said. “And we have work to do to make that happen.”

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-address-february-25-2021

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/