Weekly Radio Addresses discuss support for small businesses, Medicaid

This week's Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin's Capitol are about helping small businesses and Medicaid expansion.

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address urged small business owners to sign up for a $420 million grant program.

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant Program offers $5,000 grants to as many as 84,000 small businesses throughout the state. Evers said Wisconsinites could see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the COVID pandemic and that the grants would help the economic recovery.

“We know if we’re going to bounce back from COVID-19, we have to get support to small businesses across our state to help them get through this pandemic and make it to the other side,” he said.

See the address:

— Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in this week’s GOP address again argued Wisconsinites don’t need Medicaid expansion because it would discourage them from getting jobs.

He said Medicaid expansion would place over 90,000 more Wisconsities on state taxpayer-subsidized healthcare. He added most of those would be able-bodied adults who should be able to work and pay for their healthcare.

The Rochester Republican also said putting those people on Badgercare could keep them from joining the workforce “much like the enhanced federal unemployment benefits that are keeping people on the sidelines.”

“We will continue to provide those essential Badgercare services to those who truly need it, and help provide an environment that promotes a thriving economy for all of Wisconsin,” he said.

See the address:

