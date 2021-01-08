Weekly Radio Addresses discuss state’s response to pandemic

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address highlighted new tools available to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

He pointed to the recently launched WI Exposure Notification app that “uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously tell folks if they have had contact with somebody who has tested positive for COVID-19.” Evers also said at-home testing kits are available online free of charge.

“Let’s resolve to continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and families in 2021,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-encouraging-wisconsinites-to-help-stop-the-spread-with-new-resources-available/

— In the GOP address, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo touted the Assembly GOP COVID-19 legislation that cleared the chamber on a party-line vote.

Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, said Evers “failed to address the needs of the state” on reopening schools and the economy, providing unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs and distributing doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“This bill helps pick up the slack and gives our families, communities and businesses the tools to be successful in continuing our fight against the virus,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/210107-GOP-Radio.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/