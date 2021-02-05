Weekly Radio Addresses discuss state budget, prescription drug prices

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss the state budget and a plan to lower prescription drug prices. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— State Rep. Mark Born in this week’s GOP radio address said Gov. Tony Evers has the “luxury” of drafting a budget with a state surplus thanks to Republicans.

The Beaver Dam Republican, who co-chairs the Joint Finance Committee, said the governor should introduce a budget that “spends within its means” and avoids non-fiscal policy or tax increases.

“Because of Republican leadership, Governor Evers has the luxury of starting with an impressive surplus,” he said. “Legislative Republicans know that businesses and families across Wisconsin are struggling under the weight of the pandemic, as well as government-mandates shutdowns and restrictions.”

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers touted his budget plan to lower prescription drug prices and protect consumers from price gouging.

“I know how critical access to life-saving medication can be for folks across our state,” he said. “And healthcare — medication or otherwise — shouldn’t be a privilege only available to the healthy and wealthy.”

Evers said it’s time for the state to tackle high drug costs and that he intends to “get to work” on it in the upcoming budget.

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/