Weekly Radio Addresses discuss state budget, personal property tax

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss the recently signed state budget and the vetoing of a bill that would have eliminated the personal property tax. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address Gov. Tony Evers celebrated signing the 2021-23 biennial budget that both cut taxes and increased public school funding.

“I’m proud that after years of failing to deliver on their promises, Republicans in the Legislature have decided to join me in restoring our state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for our schools,” Evers said. “This is the first time in two decades that we will finally be hitting that mark.”

Evers also touted the additional investment of $100 million in federal funding to Wisconsin’s public schools to help them recover from the pandemic.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-on-providing-tax-relief-for-middle-class-families-support-for-schools/

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Rep. Dan Knodl spoke out against the governor for vetoing Assembly Bill 191, which would have eliminated the personal property tax.

“From the small businesses who pay the tax, to the municipalities charged with assessing and collecting it, people on both sides of the aisle agree that this tax was outdated a hundred years ago, yet it still remains in place today,” he said.

According to Knodl, eliminating this tax would have helped small businesses recovering from the pandemic. He also said Republicans would continue fighting to get rid of the personal property tax.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/07152021_GOP_Radio_Address.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/