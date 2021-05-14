Weekly Radio Addresses discuss state budget, elder care

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol provide updates on the state budget and elder care legislation. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address slammed JFC Republicans for cutting nearly 400 provisions from his budget proposal.

He urged Wisconsinites to contact their representatives and urge them to “stop playing politics with our economic recovery” and support his plan.

“Well, here’s the bottom line folks, our state’s economic recovery cannot wait, and we can’t afford for Republicans to play politics,” he said. “Republicans have tried to stop us from confronting this pandemic every step of the way, and now they are attempting to stop us from being able to help our economy rebound from the pandemic.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-on-joint-committee-on-finance-vote-to-gut-badger-bounceback-agenda/

— In the GOP address, state Rep. John Macco touted the bipartisan support for elder care bills passing through the Assembly.

The Ledgeview Republican called the bills an important first step in ending elder abuse in the state.

“With more Wisconsinites retiring each day, it’s critical that we act to curb cases of elder abuse across the state, and Assembly Bills 44, 45 and 46 will help accomplish that,” he said.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/5.13.21-GOP-Weekly-Radio-Address-Rep.Macco_.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/