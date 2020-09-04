Weekly Radio Addresses discuss school reopening and student debt

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol touch on the topics of school reopening during the pandemic and the Governor’s Task force on Student Debt’s final report. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Luther Olsen in this week’s GOP radio address advocated for a case-by-case response to COVID-19 by Wisconsin schools.

“Some school districts are returning to a normal school year, others are starting the year out with virtual education, and still others are taking a hybrid approach,” said Olsen, chair of the Senate Education Committee. “That’s what’s great about Wisconsin’s educational system. Local elected school boards can choose what model of instruction works best for their communities.”

While the pandemic is not over, the Ripon Republican said different regions of the state require different solutions.

“Now is the time for the state Department of Public Instruction to give students additional flexibility so their efforts are not hampered by bureaucratic regulations.”

— In the Dem address, Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld touted the “multi-faceted and multi-generational approach” recommended by the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt’s final report.

Blumenfeld chaired the panel created by Gov. Tony Evers, which aimed to relieve the state’s growing student debt crisis.

After consulting experts, stakeholders, and borrowers, she said the task force developed a handful of recommendations. They include: a borrower bill of rights; improving financial literacy education; expanding targeted loan forgiveness programs; promoting refinancing opportunities; and creating a student debt relief tax credit.

“Now, we must collectively move forward on the hard work ahead,” she said.

