Weekly Radio Addresses discuss response to unrest in Wauwatosa, fighting COVID-19

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’ Capitol discuss the response to this week’s unrest in Wauwatosa and the push to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Dale Kooyenga in this week’s GOP radio address commended the Wauwatosa Police and the Wisconsin National Guard for their response to unrest in the city that captured national headlines.

After “a mob targeted storefronts and people’s homes,” in Wauwatosa, the Brookfield Republican said he saw the damage firsthand. He said a friend with differing political views expressed concern over the presence of National Guard troops and asked Kooyenga what she should tell her children.

“Look closely beyond the soldier and you will see us, the U.S.A: diverse, strong, resilient and blessed,” said Kooyenga, who serves in the National Guard. “Some come from poor families, some from rich families but most are middle class. They represent every religion, creed and political party.”

He suggested that all elected officials need to support “law and order” and make it clear that a person has a right to protest but “we will fight against rioters’ acts of intimidation.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/sen-kooyenga-delivers-gop-radio-address/

— In the Dem address, Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar urged Wisconsinites to protect veterans from COVID-19 by masking up, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when possible.

Wisconsin is home to 350,000 veterans, many of whom are older and have pre-existing conditions that put them at high-risk. Many also live in rural areas where the virus is now rapidly spreading, Kolar said.

She said the issue is not political and that COVID-19 can cause serious health consequences or death.

“By protecting ourselves from the virus, we protect them, our veterans – our nation’s heroes,” Kolar said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-dept-of-veterans-affairs-secretary-kolar-encourages-wisconsinites-to-help-keep-veterans-safe/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/