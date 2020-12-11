Weekly Radio Addresses discuss pandemic relief, report on climate change

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol focus on the Assembly GOP proposal to address the pandemic and the release of a report from the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Speaker Robin Vos in this week’s GOP radio address detailed the Assembly GOP coronavirus relief package and stressed the importance of a “comprehensive response.”

The legislative package seeks to double the numbers of public health staff, protect small businesses and provide weekly tests for home use, the Rochester Republican said.

“I’m confident that we can find bipartisan solutions on the issues that remain unsolved and pass legislation yet this year,” Vos said.

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes hailed “over 50 strategies for Wisconsin to begin addressing the climate crisis” detailed in the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change Report.

The task force, after consulting with the public for more than 14 months, came up with proposals that include: an office for environmental injustices; green job training for marginalized workers; funding for sustainable agriculture; clean transportation policies; and statutory changes to help the energy sector transition to cleaner energy.

“This report will lay the foundation for our state to become a leader in tackling the climate crisis,” Barnes said.

