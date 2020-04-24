Weekly Radio Addresses discuss pandemic recovery, lawsuit

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin lawmakers touch on Gov. Evers’ Badger Bounce Back plan and the GOP lawsuit involving the “Safer at Home” order. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit.

Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts his Badger Bounce Back plan as a way to gradually reopen the state economy while following scientific and healthcare recommendations.

He called the plan “informed” by the White House’s coronavirus guidelines, which he said includes expanded greater coronavirus testing and contact tracing capabilities.

“It’s about boxing in the virus rather than boxing in the people,” Evers said. “When the state has seen these efforts be successful, Wisconsin can begin to turn the dial to reopen our state and get our businesses and workers back on their feet.”

— Senate President Roger Roth in this week’s GOP address asked the state Supreme Court to rule in favor of a Republican lawsuit challenging Evers’ “Safer at Home” order extension to May 26.

“Everyone agrees that reasonable measures must be taken during a public health crisis, but the power to close down the entire state was never intended to rest solely in the hands of one individual,” he said.

Roth suggested all three branches of government – the judicial, executive and legislative – should work together to come up with a COVID-19 safety and economic plan.

