Weekly Radio Addresses discuss Medicaid expansion, support for veterans

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s radio address warned the state could lose out on an additional $1 billion in federal funding if the GOP-controlled Legislature doesn’t expand Medicaid.

He noted how Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee “drew a line in the sand” recently by removing the expansion from his budget proposal. He cited polling which shows some 70 percent of Wisconsinites support the measure.

“They’ve done that before, so it may not come as a surprise,” he said. “But here’s the thing, folks, this time it’s different. This time, if we don’t expand BadgerCare, then we’re not just missing out on the opportunity to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare, we’re also missing out on an additional $1 billion under the American Rescue Plan.”

— In the GOP address, Rep. Tony Kurtz praised the Joint Finance Committee for signing off on budget items that would provide funding for the state’s veterans.

“As a veteran, I’m very passionate about supporting those who served the nation in defense of our freedom,” The Wonewoc Republican said. “We can never thank our veterans enough for their service and sacrifice, but it’s our duty to support them and I’m proud to be able to be a part of this effort to do so.”

JFC approved items that would, among other things, expand funding for veteran suicide prevention programs and long-term care facilities.

