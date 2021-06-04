Weekly Radio Addresses discuss law enforcement, dairy industry

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about law enforcement and the dairy industry. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— State Sen. Van Wanggaard in this week’s GOP radio address touts bills that he said would increase police accountability, community involvement and transparency.

“These ideals can renew the relationship between police and their community,” the Racine Republican said. “Strengthening the bond between officers and those they serve makes us all safer. And that’s just one of the areas Republicans are focused on in June.”

Wanggaard, a former career police officer, introduced the bills which would, among other things, promote community policing practices and give more authority to citizen advisory boards.

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers celebrates the start of National Dairy Month and touts the impact of his proposed budget on the dairy industry.

“My Badger Bounceback agenda invests more than $43 million in our agricultural economy and farm families,” he said. “These investments are critically important so that we can work to expand market opportunities, develop new and innovative farming practices, strengthen our agricultural workforce, connect local producers to food banks and pantries, and support farmer mental health and wellbeing.”

