Weekly Radio Addresses discuss inflation, money for schools

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are on the topics of inflation and COVID relief money for Wisconsin schools. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, discussed inflation and supply chain issues going into the holiday season.

“Republicans in Wisconsin are working overtime to stop overreach from Washington, D.C., to help your families,” he said. “Wisconsinites are doing better, but our work isn’t done.”

Wisconsin Republicans are also continuing to encourage people to return to work after long-term unemployment and blocking federal efforts to shut down natural gas pipelines in order to prevent rising energy prices, Bradley said.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wp-content/uploads/Sen.Bradley_RadioAddress.mp3

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlighted this week’s announcement of a $110 million investment of federal COVID-19 relief funds for Wisconsin schools.

“Schools in districts across Wisconsin will be able to use these funds to support kids in the classroom, hire educators and staff, provide additional educational or mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, keep the lights on–whatever they need, and most importantly, whatever our kids need,” he said.

Evers acknowledged many parents have concerns about their children catching up in school as the pandemic continues, and said he hopes the additional funding will help kids access the resources they require.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wp-content/uploads/Gov-Evers-Address-%E2%80%94-December-2-2021.mp3

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/