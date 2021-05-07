Weekly Radio Addresses discuss helping small businesses, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about helping small businesses in Wisconsin and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed the importance of Wisconsin’s Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant Program.

The grant program, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, has the potential to help some 84,000 Wisconsin small businesses with $5,000 grants. Up to $420 million dollars will be awarded.

“At the end of the day, I wanted our small businesses to know that help is on the way,” the governor said. “And once we get these federal funds and guidance, we will get them out the door quickly to help small businesses restock shelves, catch up on bills, or rehire and retain workers.”



— In the GOP address, Rep. Mark Born called the budget of Dem Gov. Tony Evers “unworkable.”

Born, the co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, said legislative Republicans will craft their own budget.

“Our budget will be responsible, reasonable, and realistic – just like the budgets of Wisconsin

families and businesses,” the Beaver Dam Republican said. “As always, we continue to welcome comments on the state budget, and look forward to putting together a plan that truly invests in the priorities of the people of Wisconsin.”



