Weekly Radio Addresses discuss education, spending

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are on the topics of education and state spending. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed what his Badger Bounceback agenda will do for kids.

The governor proposed restoring the state’s commitment to two-thirds funding for K-12 public schools, investing an additional $709 million in special education reimbursement and fully funding sparsity aid for students in rural school districts. In addition, the agenda includes $54 million in mental health support and services for students.

“What’s best for our kids is best for our state,” Evers said. “So, what better way to build on our future than by investing in our kids?”

The Badger Bounceback agenda also invests $36 million in the technical college system and makes the largest investment in the UW System of the past 20 years — $190 million. The plan also includes expanding Bucky’s Tuition Promise to every UW campus.

“If we’re going to bounce back from this pandemic better, then we have to start by making sure our kids are better off than they were when this pandemic started,” Evers stated.

Listen to the address:

https://soundcloud.com/evers-barnes-admin/gov-tony-evers-address-april-8-2021

— In the GOP address, Sen. André Jacque criticized Evers’ spending and accused him of standing in the way of economic development.

“I’ve asked Gov. Evers’ DNR Secretary repeatedly to discuss his department’s construction plans. Every time, the Evers Administration said ‘No.’ Ask to set politics aside and discuss long-term state-building projects when more up-to-date revenue numbers are available? ‘No.'” Jacque recalled. “Ask to discuss using one-time federal COVID funding to pay for eligible projects upfront, instead of putting state taxpayers in debt? ‘No.'”

The De Pere Republican further condemned Evers for vetoing additional funding for local roads and disrespecting veterans, referring to Evers as “Governor No.”

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gop-radio-address-6/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/