Weekly Radio Addresses discuss business investment, tourism

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about business investment and Wisconsin tourism. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed two new grant programs to support business investment into underserved communities and communities of color.

“We know that small businesses make up the lifeblood of any community, but it’s no secret that the pandemic had disproportionate effects on our communities of color and diverse businesses, and those in historically underserved and under-invested communities.”

The grant programs – totaling $75 million – will come out of funding provided by the American Rescue Plan and will help ensure that all businesses are treated equitably while recovering from the pandemic.

See more here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-dem-radio-address-equitable-economic-recovery-and-diverse-business-investments/

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Sen. Joan Ballweg, R- Markesan, highlights the opportunities for travel and tourism in Wisconsin throughout the fall.

“The summer travel season has come to an end, but with spectacular fall colors dotting the countryside, now is the perfect time to get out and experience fall travel in Wisconsin.”

Ballweg also emphasizes the importance of fall tourism for the state’s economy and pointed out the options for exploring nature at state parks.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-ballweg-on-fall-in-wisconsin/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/