Weekly Radio Addresses discuss bills regarding pandemic, redistricting

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss two GOP bills aimed to helping schools and businesses during the pandemic and Gov. Evers’ People’s Maps Commission. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Chris Kapenga in this week’s GOP radio address outlined two Republican bills aimed at protecting schools and businesses and giving parents options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delafield Republican celebrated a return to normalcy for some, but he also acknowledged parents’ concerns over virtual education. In addition, schools, businesses, and organizations still operate while worrying about COVID-19 related lawsuits, he said.

Legislative Republicans proposed two bills: one to protect schools and businesses following precautions; the other to give parents the option to use open enrollment and choice programs should their school not continue in-person instruction.

“Our goal is to restore confidence and hope in our communities that COVID-19 will not get the best of us,” Kapenga said.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-kapenga-on-restoring-confidence-in-our-communities/

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers touted the membership of his People’s Maps Commission and encouraged attendance at the first public hearing.

The nonpartisan commission will draft new versions of the state’s electoral maps for the Legislature’s consideration.

GOP leadership has dismissed the commission, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, saying Republicans will draft their own maps similar to how they did in 2010.

“Folks, this isn’t a Democratic or Republican redistricting commission, and it’s certainly not the Tony Evers redistricting commission. It’s your commission,” Evers said.

See more:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-on-the-peoples-maps-commission-membership-and-first-public-hearing/

