Weekly Radio Addresses discuss access to health care, government overreach

This week's Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin's Capitol discuss the Badger Bounceback plan and government overreach.

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address touted his Badger Bounceback agenda meant to expand access to health care in the state.

Evers told listeners his program is “all about how we can make sure our state recovers from the pandemic better and stronger than we were before.” He called for investing in mental and behavioral health resources, lowering prescription drug costs and expanding caregiving services.

“Whether it’s affordability or accessibility due to lack of broadband for telehealth services or transportation to get into town, too many Wisconsinites continue to face barriers to accessing the health care that they need,” he said.

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-weekly-radio-address-badger-bounceback-agenda-to-expand-access-to-affordable-healthcare/

— In the GOP address, state Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt praised his fellow GOP legislators for “taking a strong stand against government overreach.”

The Fond du Lac Republican noted two bills he authored that would prohibit employers and government officials from mandating a COVID-19 vaccine on residents or employees.

“Where there is risk there must be choice,” he said. “The vaccines certainly are a good thing and a good choice for many people. But those who have concerns should not be forced into getting one.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/3.25.21-GOP-Weekly-Radio-Address-Rep.-Thiesfeldt-1.pdf

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/