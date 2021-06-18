Weekly Radio Addresses celebrate Juneteenth, tout tax relief

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol touch on Juneteenth and tax relief. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers celebrates Juneteenth and notes Wisconsin’s “work toward equity and justice in this state is far from finished” as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers cites issues ranging from healthcare and housing inequality to education and economic opportunity as areas where Black Wisconsinites face inequality in the state.

“That’s why, as we keep bouncing back from the pandemic, we’re also working to make sure that we’re putting equity front and center in our recovery efforts and addressing racial disparities in our state head-on,” he says.

Read or listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gov-evers-delivers-radio-address-on-juneteenth-2/

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, says Republicans are working to deliver tax relief in light of the state’s anticipated $4.4 billion revenue windfall over the next two years.

“It’s time to give some of that back to the people who earned it,” he says. “When Madison takes less from workers, small businesses, and homeowners, it strengthens the backbone of the Wisconsin economy.”

He also says Republican lawmakers are looking at tax breaks for middle-class residents, lowering income tax rates and slimming down the tax code.

Read or listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-kooyenga-on-returning-the-surplus-and-strengthening-our-economy/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/