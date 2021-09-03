Weekly Radio Addresses celebrate back to school, raise concerns about refugees

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol talk about back to school and Afghan refugees coming to Wisconsin. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address Gov. Tony Evers welcomed students and staff back to school for the fall semester.

“Every semester over the last eighteen months has presented new challenges, and this semester promises to be different still,” said Evers. “But in the midst of all of that, I’m incredibly proud of how hard you’ve worked to always do your best, to support your friends and neighbors, and to help keep each other safe–and I know you’ll keep it up this semester, too!”

Evers also encouraged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to continue wearing masks during school this semester.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-welcoming-wisconsin-students-back-to-school/

— In this week’s Republican radio address Sen. Patrick Testin raised concerns about Afghan refugees coming to Wisconsin in the aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“Many Afghans are arriving on US soil without any ID,” he said. ” We don’t know whether the people coming to Wisconsin are our allies or the plans for dealing with anyone found to have extremist connections.”

Testin said more transparency is needed from Washington on these matters as Wisconsin brings in more refugees. He also noted that there has been an outpouring of generosity from Wisconsinites helping refugees.

Read the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/gop-radio-address-dealing-with-the-aftermath-of-afghanistan/

