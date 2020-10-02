Weekly Radio Addresses call for safety during pandemic, rural road safety

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about keeping Wisconsinites safe during the pandemic and rural road safety during fall color tours. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers urged Wisconsinites to “stay home and stay safe” as COVID-19 continues to pick up speed.

Evers said stopping the virus’ spread starts with understanding that “wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing.”

“This virus is real and is devastating our communities and will continue to do so until we all get on the same team,” he said. “Let’s get through this together, Wisconsin, by staying apart.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-encourages-wisconsinites-to-stay-home-and-stay-safe/

— Sen. Howard Marklein in this week’s GOP radio address cautioned Wisconsin drivers to remain aware of farm vehicles on their fall trips.

“Farmers are working hard to harvest their crops and prepare their fields for winter,” said the Spring Green Republican, advising drivers to obey traffic laws and turn on their headlights in inclement weather.

“I hope you will join me in enjoying the beauty of our rural landscape this fall with safety in mind,” he said. “Our communities look forward to welcoming you to enjoy autumn in rural Wisconsin.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-gop-radio-address-sen-marklein-on-rural-road-safety-for-fall-color-tours/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/