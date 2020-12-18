Weekly Radio Addresses ask Wisconsinites to drive safely, continue effort against pandemic

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol ask Wisconsinites to drive safely and drink responsibly during the holidays and to continue taking precautions against the pandemic. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Rep. Jim Ott in this week’s GOP radio address encouraged Wisconsinites to drive safely and drink responsibly this holiday season.

The Mequon Republican has raised awareness for drunk driving and worked to toughen penalties during his legislative tenure, ending after the current term. Alternatives to driving impaired include choosing a designated driver or phoning a friend, Ott said.

“Even though there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the near future, I believe better days are ahead,” he said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/121720-GOP.pdf

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers encouraged Wisconsinites to continue taking health and safety precautions as COVID-19 vaccinations begin.

Evers said the Dept. of Health Services, along with federal, state and local partners, have worked hard to prepare for vaccine distribution.

“Let’s stay hopeful, let’s stay safe, and let’s get through these upcoming months together, Wisconsin,” He said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-on-covid-19-vaccine-distribution/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/