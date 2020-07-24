Weekly Radio Addresses address unemployment insurance claims and WisCovered program

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from the Wisconsin Capitol highlight the issues of unemployment insurance claims and the WisCovered program. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Rep. Romaine Quinn in this week’s GOP radio address criticized the Evers administration’s response to unpaid Unemployment Insurance claims.

Unemployment Insurance claims from the pandemic shutdown are growing while more than 100,000 Wisconsinites still wait for a response, the Rice Lake Republican said.

“The time for rhetoric and excuses from the Evers administration is over. People can’t wait any longer for the benefits they deserve.”

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/200723-GOP.pdf

— In the Dem address, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes urged Wisconsinites who have recently lost their health insurance to use the WisCovered program to find new coverage.

The project ran by the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance offers free assistance navigating the health insurance market.

“No one should have to worry about how to pay for their healthcare during a pandemic,” Barnes said.

See the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/lt-gov-barnes-delivers-democratic-radio-address-promoting-wiscovered-program/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/