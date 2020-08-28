Weekly Radio Addresses discuss policing, unrest

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from the Wisconsin State Capitol address this week’s debates over policing and public demonstrations. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Sen. Howard Marklein in this week’s GOP radio address denounced the “vandalism, destruction, rioting and looting” of Wisconsin cities.

“My heart goes out to the citizens of Kenosha,” said the Spring Green Republican, criticizing state leaders’ delayed call for “peace and calm.”

Marklein advised Wisconsinites to allow thorough investigations before they react, preserving justice for all.

“Even when we do know the facts of this case, there is no excuse to destroy innocent lives and livelihoods,” he said.

— In the Dem address, Gov. Tony Evers discussed his call for a special legislative session on policing.

Two months ago, Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes introduced legislation to increase police accountability and transparency.

“Frankly I should not need to call a special session when people across our state are demanding their elected leaders take action,” Evers said of the Legislature’s failure to act.

“We have and will continue to stand with all those who have peacefully demanded justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country,” Evers said.

