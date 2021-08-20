Weekly Radio Address touts funding for Wisconsin farmers

This week’s Weekly Radio Address from Wisconsin’ Capitol talks about$50 million in new funding for Wisconsin farmers. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talks about the new round of aid being provided for farmers.

“These funds are unrestricted, farmers will be able to use them wherever they see fit,” Evers says. “Whether it’s investing in innovative farming practices, conservation efforts, or just paying bills and making ends meet.”

A total of $50 million in direct payments will be available for farmers, and applications for the direct payments will open after the fall harvest.

Read or listen to the address here:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2021/dem-radio-address-gov-evers-delivers-address-highlighting-50-million-in-new-funding-for-wisconsin-farmers/

There was no GOP address this week.

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/