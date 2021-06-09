WDEZ adds veteran brand manager, afternoon host

Veteran morning personality Bill Fox is joining Midwest Communications 101.9 WDEZ, Wausau as brand manager and afternoon host.

Fox comes to Wausau from Classic Rock WWZY 107.1 The Boss/Monmouth-Ocean, New Jersey.

This is a return to the Country format for Fox who hosted mornings at New Country 97.5 WOKQ/ Portsmouth prior to arriving in New Jersey.

“I’m trading in my pork roll and egg sandwich for brats and cheese curds! And finally, after 25 years, sleeping in past 3:30 a.m.,” Fox said.

“I’m very excited to welcome Bill to our central Wisconsin team,” said Midwest Operations Manager Rusty James. “We are happy to include Bill’s passion, innovation and talent to the already successful group in Wausau and central Wisconsin.”

Fox starts June 21.