The WBA Winter Conference scheduled for Wednesday will go on as planned. The WBA is aware of the inclement weather forecast and is diligently working with our contracted hotel, speakers, and legislators to ensure the best possible outcome for attendees.

The safety of attendees, and crew always comes first so please, use your desecration in your decision to travel to Madison.

Please continue to refer to the WBA website for any updates Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Safe travels.