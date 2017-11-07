WBA, WBA Foundation offer programs for engineers

The WBA and the WBA Foundation appreciate those who have chosen broadcast engineering as a profession. We realize that all broadcast engineers must stay current in broadcast engineering knowledge, skills, practices, and technologies, and that involves an investment of time and money.

As the broadcast industry evolves, so must our understanding of how to implement new media transmission. Unfortunately, often busy schedules and tight budgets for most engineering departments do not permit engineers to learn new skills and acquire an understanding of new technology. How are broadcast engineers able to keep up-to-date so that our industry thrives?

The WBA and the WBA Foundation offers Engineering Fellowship Grants. This program is meant to provide a stipend for senior broadcast engineers currently serving Wisconsin member stations to acquire continuing education in broadcast engineering.

Interested senior broadcast engineers must apply directly to the WBA. The WBA Foundation will award five $1,000 grants statewide. These grants are to be used for continuing engineering education such as courses in Information Technology/Networking, Engineering Leadership/Management, Electrical Engineering/Transmission Courses, and other new technology training. The grants are NOT to be used by recipients to attend trade shows. Rather they are intended for enrollment in continuing education courses, post-secondary education courses, or factory training on broadcast equipment. The grants may be used to attend such courses. Grant recipients will be expected to provide the WBA with an after-event report on the use of the grant.

For more information or contact WBA Vice President Linda Baun at 800-236-1922 or lbaun@wi-broadcasters.org.