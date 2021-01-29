WBA Summer Conference moved to August

WBA members,

After careful consideration and numerous conversations, the dates for our WBA Summer Conference are being moved from the middle of June to the end of August. The Summer Conference will now take place Wednesday & Thursday, August 25 & 26 at the beautiful Blue Harbor Resort in Sheboygan (on the shores of Lake Michigan).

The WBA Conference Committee, the WBA Executive Committee, and the Hall of Fame and Local Broadcast Legends inductees were all consulted about the decision. It was determined that the date change would give you, our valued members, the best chance at having a Summer Conference that best resembles our traditional conferences. Plus – it’s our WBA 70th Anniversary celebration!!

The hope is that by delaying the conference for 10 weeks, we will be providing more time for distribution of the vaccine so that more of you might be comfortable attending in person.

Because the new dates put the Summer Conference only two weeks before the Broadcasters Clinic, there will not be a traditional Engineering Day running concurrent with the conference, however, we will continue working with our Clinic Chair and MTI Chair on plans for a smaller event for engineers, including some form of our Media Technology Institute (MTI).

The Conference Committee will meet in the coming weeks to finalize the agenda for the Summer Conference. Look for details soon!

As I’m sure you’ll agree, it’s never boring!

Thank you, as always, for your unwavering support!

My best,

M

Michelle Vetterkind, CAE

President & CEO

Wisconsin Broadcasters Assn.

44 E. Mifflin St. Suite 900

Madison, WI 53703

www.wi-broadcasters.org [wi-broadcasters.org]

(800) 236-1922 (WBA Office)