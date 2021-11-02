WBA Student Seminar to team up with job fair

The WBA Student Seminar is returning as an in-person event in March and making a big change aimed at connecting more students and aspiring broadcasters.

The WBA Job Fair, typically held in January, is moving to be a part of the WBA Student Seminar, which will be held March 5 at the Madison Marriott West. It’s a great opportunity for both students and broadcasters.

While the rest of the agenda is currently coming together, there will be time during the Student Seminar for students to visit the job fair. We also plan to bring back the popular speed networking session, which will run during part of the WBA Job Fair. Students will be able to attend either event.

The Student Seminar will still include a keynote speaker, the WBA Student Awards for Excellence, and recognition of scholarship recipients and the Student Leadership Award winner.

Sessions are still coming together but likely topics include: social media branding, new technology, diversity, sports reporting and play-by-play, and we’ll also bring back the student media roundtables. Look for more details coming soon to your inbox and in the next WBA newsletter.