WBA Student Seminar to focus on diversity of career options

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) Student Seminar is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton. Hayley Tenpas is presenting the keynote address. Tenpas, a UW-Whitewater grad, is also featured on a panel in the morning and will hand out the 20th annual “Student Awards for Excellence” during lunch. In addition, the four recipients of the WBA Foundation Scholarships will be introduced.

The seminar begins with introductions and a brief orientation. Students choose three of the options below during the morning: Robert Jarzen (Audacy, Madison/Milwaukee) discusses “Careers in Creative Services.” Kelsey Brannan (WSUM Radio, Madison) facilitates a discussion of “Campus Radio Stations.” Justine Stokes (UW-Oshkosh) leads a group interaction on “Campus TV Stations.” Don Vesely (General Manager, WMTV-TV, Madison) and Terry Stevenson (Vice President, Seehafer)examine “What I Wish I Had Known as a College Grad About the Business of Broadcasting.” Members of the WBA Young Professionals Committee, Chet Daniels (Big Radio, Janesville), Jerad Clark (Mid-West Family, Madison), Gabriella Rusk (WMTV-TV, Madison), and Matthew Knoke (WLUK-TV, Green Bay) describe “What You Really Need to Know on Your First Day.” Joe Hardtke (Wisconsin Public Radio) explains how “Your Mic Is A Musical Instrument: Designing Sound For Your Podcast .” Tom Durkin (Foley Foundation) looks at “Personal Safety in Broadcasting.” Tom Weeden (retired, WMTV-TV, Madison) and Curt Lenz (Photographer, WMTV-TV, Madison) give students a chance to get “Hands On With Broadcast Technology.” Robert Kennedy (Midwest Communications, Green Bay), A.J. Bayatpour (WKOW-TV, Madison), and Michelle Baik (WMTV-TV) feature “Journalists Dissecting Their Best Work.” Hayley Tenpas ( WHBY Radio, Appleton) and Philip Ashby (PBS Wisconsin) talk about “Unexpected Careers In Broadcasting.”

This is the second year that a “Job Fair” will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., concurrently with the third panel session. Also “Speed Networking” will be available following the third panel session. “Speed Networking” features individual, six minute, “one-on-ones” with professionals in radio and TV news, production, sales, social media, and entertainment.

This outstanding program was made possible through the cooperation of the members of the WBA Education Committee and with the financial support of the WBA and the WBA Foundation and our sponsors.

Please check the WBA website for updates on panelists and speakers.

Ken Beno, WBA Education Committee